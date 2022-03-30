Purchase Access

March 30

Tennis

Nyssa @ Homedale, 4 p.m.

March 31

Baseball

New Plymouth @ Homedale, 5 p.m.

Weiser @ Melba, 5 p.m.

Fruitland vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Payette @ Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Softball

Weiser @ Ontario, 4 p.m.

Vale @ Payette, 5 p.m.

New Plymouth vs. Parma, @Mesa Park, 7 p.m.

Fruitland vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Ontario @ Payette, 4 p.m.

Vale @ Parma, 4 p.m.

April 1

Baseball

Nyssa vs. McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Ontario vs. Burns, 4 p.m.

New Plymouth vs. Vision Charter, 5 p.m.

Softball

Ontario @ Weiser, 5 p.m.

Adrian @ Nyssa, 1 p.m.

Nyssa vs. McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

New Plymouth vs. Vision Charter, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Carnival of Speed, @Mac-Hi, 11 p.m. (PT)

Parma Ice Breaker, TBD

Tennis

Fruitland @ Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Nyssa @ La Grande, 4 p.m. (PT)

Payette @ Four Rivers, 4 p.m.



