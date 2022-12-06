Prep Schedule Dec 6, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dec. 6Boys BasketballWeiser @ Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.Nyssa vs. Parma, 7:30 p.m.Vale @ Payette, 7:30 p.m.Four Rivers @ Elgin, 7:30 p.m. (PT)Girls BasketballNew Plymouth vs. Marsing, 7:30 p.m.Fruitland vs. Baker City, 7:30 p.m.Weiser @ Vale, 7 p.m.Four Rivers @ Elgin, 6 p.m. (PT)Dec. 7Boys BasketballFruitland vs. La Grande, 7:30 p.m.Girls BasketballFruitland @ La Grande, 7:30 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Soccer Classic Volleyball Rusty Fender Cross Country Charger Prep District Tournament Sport Schedule Adrian Tba Hydrography Football Ontario Nyssa Vale Baker City Wic District Tournament Srv District Tournament Linguistics Fruitland Grant Union Payette John Day Quarterfinal Weiser Politics Deadline First Round Information Game Harper Charter Snake River Round Men Playoff Semifinal Basketball Woman Columbia Championship New Plymouth Ambrose School Nampa Jam Dec. Firth Winter Parma River Elgin Weiser Hs Wrestling Nyssa Christmas Tournament Reno Tournament Champion Eagle John Rysdam Invite North Star Start North Start Tournament Compass Parma Tournament Christmas Tournament College Baker Holiday Tournament Prairie City Ambrose Homedale Dual Payette Hs Jan. Mlk Yoda Tournament Jordan Valley Huntington Gooding Duals Nyssa Jv Riverside Feb. Burn Srv Crane Fruitland Dual Srv District Consolation Championship Botany Boy Eol League Hdl Hdl League Championship Adrian Hs Ihsaa Third-and-fourth-place Ihsaa Consolation Championship Hdl League Tournament Loser Edition Argus State Tournament Mathematics Osaa Arena Ihsaa Consolation Baseball Filer Softball Golf Homedale Icebreaker Track And Field Invitational Bill Betts Tournament Mohawk Lost River Vallivue Tournament Caldwell Schwab Les Wtp Tennis Vision Carnival Pt Buhl Noon Cole Valley Lion Medicine Fremont Weiser Invite Fruitland Hs Ancient History Weaponry Don Walker Invitational Capital Ymca Invitational Melba Commerce Wic District Srv District Company Homedale Wic Championships Srv Districts Special District Championships Tbd 3a State Tournament Aug. Jamboree Girl Soda Jerome Tournament Pendleton Annual Catherine Creek Middleton Twilight Baker Rivers Umatilla City Planning Park Union Tillamook Ministries Nov. Boys Nyssa Hs Dual Homedale Girls Tournament Zoology Bucks Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
