Oct. 29

Football

Vale vs. Burns, 7 p.m.

Nyssa @ McLoughlin, 7 p.m.

State Tournament

#3 Weiser vs. #15 Buhl, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

State Tournament

#13 Vale @ #3 Creswell, 1 p.m. (PT)

#2 Fruitland vs. #7 Timberlake, @Lake City HS, 11 a.m.

#6 Weiser vs. #3 Kimberly, @Lake City HS, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

4A-6 GOL Championships, @McLoughlin, TBD

3A/2A/1A-SD3 Championships, @John Day, 3 p.m.

Oct. 30

Men’s Soccer

State Play-in

Ontario vs. Cascade, 11 a.m.

Women’s Soccer

State Play-in

Ontario vs. Newport, 2 p.m.

Cross Country

3A Idaho State Championship, @Eagle Island State Park, 9 a.m.

2A Idaho State Championship, @Eagle Island State Park, 3 p.m.

