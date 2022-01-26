Purchase Access

Jan. 26

Women’s Basketball

• Weiser vs. Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

• Vale vs. Ontario, 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

• Payette @ Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Payette @ Parma Dual, 5:30 p.m.

• Weiser @ McCall-Donnelly Dual, 5:30 p.m.

• Nyssa/La Grande/Mac-Hi Dual, @La Grande HS, 5 p.m. (PT)

• Fruitland @ Homedale Dual, 5 p.m.

Jan. 27

Men’s Basketball

• Fruitland vs. Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Nampa Christian, 7:30 p.m.

• Adrian @ Four Rivers, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Nyssa vs. Irrigon, 6:30 p.m.

• Adrian @ Four Rivers, 5 p.m.

Jan. 28

Men’s Basketball

• Vale vs. Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Nyssa JV, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers vs. Harper Charter, 6 p.m.

• Vale vs. Irrigon, 6 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Nyssa JV, 6 p.m.

