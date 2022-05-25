Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

May 25

Baseball

3A OSAA State Championships: No. 14 Vale vs. No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton, 2:30 p.m. (PT)

Softball

4A OSAA State Championships: No. 6 Ontario vs. No. 11 Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.

3A OSAA State Championships: No. 15 Vale vs. No. 2 South Umpqua, 5 p.m. (PT)

May 27

Baseball

OSAA State Championships Round 2: TBD

Softball

OSAA State Championships Round 2: TBD



Tags

Load comments