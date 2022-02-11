Purchase Access

Feb. 11

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario vs. Baker City, 7:30 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Burns, 7 p.m.

• Fruitland @ Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette vs. Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Harper Charter (JV), 6 p.m.

• Ontario vs. Baker City, 5 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Burns, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Nyssa/Parma/Fruitland Dual, @ Fruitland, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 12

Women’s Basketball

• Vale @ Burns, 1 p.m. (PT)

• Four Rivers vs. Dayville/Monument, 4 p.m.

• Adrian @ Crane, 4 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Basketball

• Vale @ Burns, 11:30 a.m. (PT)

• Four Rivers vs. Dayville/Monument, 5: 30 p.m.

• Adrian @ Crane, 5:30 p.m. (PT)

Wrestling

• 4A Greater Oregon League Tournament, 10 a.m.

• Husky Pods, @Marsing, 10:30 a.m.

