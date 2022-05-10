Purchase Access

May 10

Baseball

Nyssa vs. Burns, 5 p.m.

WIC Consolation Semifinals: No. 5 New Plymouth vs. No. 6 Vision Charter, 5 p.m.

SRV Consolation Semifinals: No. 4 Payette vs. No. 6 Parma, 6 p.m.

Softball

Nyssa vs. Burns, 5 p.m.

SRV Consolation Semifinals: No. 5 Parma vs. No. 6 Fruitland, 5 p.m.

SRV Consolation Semifinals: No. 3 Payette vs. No. 4 McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

WIC Semifinals: No. 1 New Plymouth vs. TBD, 5 p.m.

May 11

Baseball

SRV Championship: No. 1 Weiser vs. No. 2 Fruitland, 6 p.m.

SRV Consolation Championship: TBD

Vale @ Burns, 4:30 p.m. (PT)

Softball

SRV Championship: No. 1 Homedale vs. No. 2 Weiser, 5 p.m.

SRV Consolation Championship: TBD

WIC Consolation Semifinals: TBD

Nyssa vs. Riverside, 3 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Riverside, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ Burns, 3 p.m. (PT)

Golf

SRV Districts (18), @Timberstone, TBD



