Jan. 21

Women’s Basketball

• Ontario @ Baker City, 6 p.m. (PT)

• Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 6 p.m.

• Vale vs. Riverside, 5 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Huntington, 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario @ Baker City 7:30 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

• Vale vs. Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth vs. Marsing, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette vs. Parma, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Fruitland, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Gooding Duals, 3 p.m.

• Clearwater Classic, @Lewiston HS, 3 p.m.

Jan. 22

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Dayville/Monument, 2 p.m. (PT)

• Adrian vs. Crane, 4 p.m.

• Payette vs. Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Parma, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Dayville/Monument, 3:30 p.m. (PT)

• Adrian vs. Crane, 5:30 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Irrigon, 2:30 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Columbia, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

• Skyview Duals, @Skyview HS, 9:30 a.m.

• Johnshoy Memorial, @Melba HS, 9 a.m.

• Gooding Duals, @Gooding HS, 9 a.m.

• JayBird Girl’s Tournament, @Columbia HS, 9 a.m.

Jan. 24

Women’s Basketball

• Fruitland @ McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

