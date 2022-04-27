Purchase Access

April 27

Baseball

Parma @ Payette, 4 p.m.

Fruitland @ Weiser, 5 p.m.

Softball

Parma @ Payette, 4:30 p.m.

Fruitland @ Weiser, 5 p.m.

Vale @ Burns, 3 p.m. (PT)

Golf

Parma SRV (9), @Timberstone, 3 p.m.

April 28

Baseball

Payette @ Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Softball

Fruitland @ New Plymouth, 5 p.m.

Weiser vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 3 p.m.

Weiser vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

SRV Meet, @Fruitland HS, 4 p.m.

Melba Meet, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Vale @ Ontario, 4 p.m.

Fruitland vs. Homedale, 4 p.m.

Nyssa @ Baker City, 4 p.m.

Payette vs. Parma, 4 p.m.

April 29

Baseball

New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley, @Storey Park, 5 p.m.

Nyssa @ Irrigon, 1 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Irrigon, 3 p.m. (PT)

Vale @ Umatilla, 1 p.m. (PT)

Vale @ Umatilla, 3 p.m. (PT)

Ontario vs. La Grande, 3 p.m.

Ontario vs. La Grande, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Plymouth @ Cole Valley, 5 p.m.

Nyssa @ Irrigon, 1 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Irrigon, 3 p.m. (PT)

Vale @ Umatilla, 1 p.m. (PT)

Vale @ Umatilla, 3 p.m. (PT)

Ontario vs. La Grande, 3 p.m.

Ontario vs. La Grande, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Don Walker Invitational, @Nyssa HS, 2 p.m.

YMCA Meet, @Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

La Grande Boys Invitational (18), TBA

SRV Parma, 3 p.m.

Tennis

Capital Invitational, TBD



