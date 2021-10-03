Monday, Oct. 4

Volleyball

• Ontario @ Baker City, 6:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Vision Charter, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Women’s Soccer

• Ontario vs. La Grande, 3 p.m.

• Weiser @ Fruitland, 5 p.m.

• Payette vs. McCall, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

• Four Rivers @ Lakeview, 3:30 p.m.

• Payette @ Fruitland, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

• Vale vs. Burns, 5 p.m.

• Nyssa @ Adrian, 6 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Parma, 6:30 p.m.

• Weiser @ Homedale, 6:30 p.m.

• Payette vs. McCall, 6:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Melba, 7:30 p.m.

