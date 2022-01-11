Purchase Access

Jan. 11

Men’s Basketball

• Payette @ Nyssa, 7:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Compass Charter, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser @ Vale, 7 p.m.

• Adrian @ Four Rivers, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Fruitland vs. Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette @ Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Marsing, 7:30 p.m.

• Adrian @ Four Rivers, 6 p.m.

• Vale @ Ontario, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12

Women’s Basketball

• Nyssa @ New Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Payette/Vale/Homedale Dual, @Payette HS, 5:30 p.m.

• Fruitland/McCall Dual, @McCall HS, 5:30 p.m.

• Weiser/Parma Dual, @Parma HS, 5:30 p.m.

