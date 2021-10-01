Friday, October 1

Football

Fruitland vs. McCall, 7p.m.

Payette vs. Weiser, 7 p.m.

New Plymouth vs. Nampa Christian, 7 p.m.

Ontario @ Vale, 7 p.m.

Nyssa @ Baker City, 7 p.m.

Adrian vs. Powder Valley, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Vale vs. Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Adrian vs. Powder Valley, 4 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Nyssa @ Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Baker Invitational, 5 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, October 2

Women’s Soccer

Payette vs. Baker City, 10 a.m.

Fruitland vs. La Grande, 1:30 p.m.

Four Rivers @ Umatilla, 2 p.m.

Nyssa @ Echo/Stanfield, Noon

Men’s Soccer

Payette vs. Baker City, 12:30 p.m.

Fruitland @ La Grande, 1:30 p.m.

Four Rivers @ Umatilla, Noon

Volleyball

Ontario @ McLoughlin, 2 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Riverside, Noon

Vale vs. Irrigon, 11 a.m.

Vale vs. Riverside, 3 p.m.

Tags

Load comments