Jan. 19

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Crane, 5:30 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Crane, 7 p.m. (PT)

Wrestling

• Payette/McCall-Donnelly Dual, @Payette HS, 5:30 p.m.

• Weiser/Fruitland Dual, @Fruitland HS, 5:30 p.m.

• Nyssa/Baker City, @Baker City HS, 2:30 p.m.

• WIC Duals, @Melba HS, 6 p.m.

Jan. 20

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers vs. Jordan Valley, 6 p.m.

• Fruitland @ Parma, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser @ Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette @ McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth vs. Melba, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers vs. Jordan Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

Women’s Basketball

• Ontario @ Baker City, 6 p.m. (PT)

• Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 6 p.m.

• Vale vs. Riverside, 5 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Huntington, 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario @ Baker City 7:30 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

• Vale vs. Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth vs. Marsing, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette vs. Parma, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Fruitland, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Gooding Duals, 3 p.m.

• Clearwater Classic, @Lewiston HS, 3 p.m.

