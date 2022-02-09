Purchase Access

Feb. 9

Men’s Basketball

• New Plymouth @ Ambrose, 7: 30 p.m.

• Weiser @ Fruitland, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette @ Parma, 7:30 p.m.

• Vale @ Baker City, 6 p.m. (PT)

• Ontario vs. La Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Payette @ Weiser Dual, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 10

Women’s Basketball

• Vale @ Jordan Valley, 5 p.m.

• Adrian @ Dayville/Monument, 6 p.m. (PT)

• SRV District Championship: Fruitland vs. Parma, 7 p.m.

• SRV District Consolation Championship: Weiser vs. McCall-Donnelly, 7 p.m.

• WIC District Consolation Championship: New Plymouth vs. Ambrose, 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

• Adrian @ Dayville/Monument, 7:30 p.m. (PT)

Feb. 11

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario vs. Baker City, 7:30 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Burns, 7 p.m.

• Fruitland @ Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette vs. Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Harper Charter (JV), 6 p.m.

• Ontario vs. Baker City, 5 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Burns, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Nyssa/Parma/Fruitland Dual, @ Fruitland, 5:30 p.m.

