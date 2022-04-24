Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

April 25

Baseball

Nyssa @ Melba, 5 p.m.

Fruitland @ Homedale, 4 p.m.

Payette @ McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Weiser @ Parma, 5 p.m.

Vale vs. Cole Valley, 5 p.m.

Softball

Nyssa @ Melba, 5 p.m.

Fruitland @ Homedale, 5 p.m.

Payette @ McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Weiser @ Parma, 5 p.m.

April 26

Baseball

New Plymouth vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ Vale, 4 p.m.

Adrian @ Ontario JV, 3 p.m.

Adrian @ Ontario JV, 5 p.m.

Nyssa @ Burns, 6 p.m. (PST)

Softball

New Plymouth vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Vale @ Ontario, 5 p.m.

Adrian @ Ontario JV, 3 p.m.

Adrian @ Ontario JV, 5 p.m.

Nyssa @ Burns, 4 p.m. (PST)

Tennis

Fruitland vs. Weiser, 4 p.m.

Nyssa @ Vale, 4 p.m.

Golf

Baker Invite (18), @Quail Ridge, 1 p.m. (PST)

Track and Field

Crane Invitational, 4 p.m. (PST)



Tags

Load comments