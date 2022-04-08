Purchase Access

April 8

Baseball

Payette @ Vale, 2 p.m.

Softball

Payette @ Vale, 2 p.m.

Golf

Small School Invitational (18), @Pendleton, TBA

Track and Field

La Grande Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prairie City Annual Meet, Noon

Middleton Invitational, Noon

April 9

Baseball

Weiser @ Buhl, Noon

Weiser @ Buhl, 2 p.m.

Softball

Weiser @ Buhl, Noon

Weiser @ Buhl, 1:30 p.m.

Nyssa @ Grant Union/Prairie City, @Grant Union HS, 1 p.m. (PT)

April 11

Baseball

Weiser @ Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Payette @ Parma, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ Vallivue, 6 p.m.

Softball

Weiser @ Fruitland, 5 p.m.

Payette @ Parma, 5 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Baker City, 3 p.m.

Golf

Buhl Invite (18), @Clear Lakes Golf Course, 10 a.m.

April 12

Baseball

New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley, 5 p.m.

Vale @ Burns, 4 p.m. (PT)

Softball

New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley, 5 p.m.

Vale @ Burns, 4 p.m. (PT)

Tennis

Fruitland @ Homedale, 4 p.m.

Ontario @ Vale, 4 p.m.

Payette @ Parma, 4 p.m.

Golf

SRV Meet (9), @Scotch Pines, 3 p.m.



