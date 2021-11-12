Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Nov. 12

Football

State Playoffs

Semifinals

#3 Weiser @ #2 Gooding, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Payette vs. Nampa Christian, 7:30 p.m.

New Plymouth @ Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13

Football

State Playoffs

Quarterfinals

#7 Vale vs. #2 Rainier, @ Kelso, WA, 1 p.m. (PT)

#1 Adrian vs. #8 Dufur, 1 p.m. (MT)

Women’s Basketball

New Plymouth @ Orofino, 12 p.m.

Weiser @ Nampa Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments