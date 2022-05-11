Purchase Access

May 11

Baseball

SRV Championship: No. 1 Weiser vs. No. 2 Fruitland, 6 p.m.

Vale @ Burns, 4:30 p.m. (PT)

Softball

SRV Championship: No. 1 Homedale vs. No. 2 Weiser, 5 p.m.

SRV Consolation Championship: No. 3 Payette vs. No. 5 Parma, 5 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Riverside, 3 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Riverside, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ Burns, 3 p.m. (PT)

Golf

SRV Districts (18), @Timberstone, TBD

May 12

Baseball

WIC Consolation Championship: No. 5 New Plymouth vs. No. 4 Cole Valley, 2 p.m.

Softball

WIC Championship: No. 1 New Plymouth @ No. 2 Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

May 13

Baseball

Ontario @ Mcloughlin, 3 p.m. (PT)

Ontario @ Mcloughlin, 5 p.m. (PT)

Vale vs. Irrigon, 2 p.m.

Vale vs. Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Nyssa @ Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 1 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 3 p.m. (PT)

Softball

Ontario @ Mcloughlin, 3 p.m. (PT)

Ontario @ Mcloughlin, 5 p.m. (PT)

Vale vs. Irrigon, 2 p.m.

Vale vs. Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Nyssa @ Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa, 1 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa, 3 p.m. (PT)



