April 20

Baseball

Nyssa vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Fruitland @ McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Weiser @ Payette, 5 p.m.

Softball

Nyssa vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Fruitland @ McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Weiser @ Payette, 5 p.m.

Golf

Homedale SRV (9), @River Bend Golf Course, 3 p.m.

April 21

Baseball

Vale @ Riverside, 2 p.m.

Vale @ Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Adrian @ Baker City/Powder Valley JV, 3 p.m.

Adrian @ Baker City/Powder Valley JV, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Plymouth @ Fruitland, 5 p.m.

Vale @ Riverside, 2 p.m.

Vale @ Riverside, 4 p.m.

Adrian @ Baker City/Powder Valley JV, 3 p.m.

Adrian @ Baker City/Powder Valley JV, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Weiser Invite, 3 p.m.

Tennis

Payette @ Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Nyssa @ Ontario, 4 p.m.

Four Rivers @ Vale, 4 p.m.

April 22

Baseball

New Plymouth vs. Marsing, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Plymouth vs. Marsing, 5 p.m.

Nyssa @ Ontario, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Don Wayne Invitational, @Vale, 2 p.m.

Golf

Buffalo Peak Invite (18), TBA



