April 12

Baseball

New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley, 5 p.m.

Vale @ Burns, 4 p.m. (PT)

Softball

New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley, 5 p.m.

Vale @ Burns, 4 p.m. (PT)

Tennis

Fruitland @ Homedale, 4 p.m.

Ontario @ Vale, 4 p.m.

Payette @ Parma, 4 p.m.

Golf

SRV Meet (9), @Scotch Pines, 3 p.m.

April 13

Baseball

Weiser vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.

Fruitland @ Payette, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Weiser vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.

Fruitland @ Payette, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Burns Invitational (18), TBA

Tennis

Nyssa vs. Baker City, 4 p.m.



