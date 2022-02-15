Purchase Access

Feb. 15

Boy’s Basketball

• SRV District Tournament: #5 Weiser @ #4 Payette, 7 p.m.

• SRV District Tournament: #3 Fruitland vs. #6 Parma, 7 p.m.

• Greater Oregon League Playoffs: Ontario @ McLoughlin, 7 p.m. (PT)

• Four Rivers @ Long Creek/Ukiah, 4 p.m. (PT)

Girl’s Basketball

• Eastern Oregon League Playoffs: Vale @ Burns, 5 p.m. (PT)

• Greater Oregon League Playoffs: Ontario @ McLoughlin, 5:30 p.m. (PT)

Feb. 16

Boy’s Basketball

WIC District Tournament: No. 5 New Plymouth @ No. 8 Vision Charter, 7 p.m.

