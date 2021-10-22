Oct. 22

Football

• Adrian @ Union, 7 p.m.

• Payette vs. McCall, 7 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Homedale, 7 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Parma, 7 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Marsing, 7 p.m.

• Ontario @ La Grande, 7 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Vale, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

• Ontario @ La Grande, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

• Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 3 p.m. (MT)

• Four Rivers vs. Stanfield/Echo, 5 p.m. (MT)

State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Fruitland vs. Sugar Salem, @ Vallivue, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

• Four Rivers vs. Lakeview, cancelled

• Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 1 p.m. (MT)

Oct. 23

Men’s Soccer

Four Rivers vs. Umatilla, 2 p.m. (MT)

Women’s Soccer

Nyssa vs. Stanfield/Echo, Noon (MT)

Four Rivers vs. Umatilla, Noon (MT)

Ontario @ McLoughlin, Noon (PT)

