Jan. 28

Men’s Basketball

• Vale vs. Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Nyssa JV, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers vs. Harper Charter, 6 p.m.

• Vale vs. Irrigon, 6 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Nyssa JV, 6 p.m.

Jan. 29

Men’s Basketball

• Vale vs. Baker City, 4 p.m.

• Ontario @ McLoughlin, 5:30 p.m. (PT)

• Nyssa vs. Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

• Four Rivers @ Prairie City, 4:30 p.m. (PT)

• New Plymouth vs. Melba, 7:30 p.m.

• Fruitland @ Payette, 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Vale vs. Baker City, 2:30 p.m.

• Ontario @ McLoughlin, 4 p.m. (PT)

• Nyssa vs. Riverside, 4 p.m.

• Four Rivers @ Prairie City, 3 p.m. (PT)

