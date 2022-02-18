Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Feb. 18

Boy’s Basketball

• EOL League Championship: Vale vs. Umatilla, 6 p.m.

• HDL League Tournament: #2 Adrian vs. #3 Jordan Valley, @John Day HS, 2:45 p.m. (PT)

• HDL Consolation Game: #5 Four Rivers vs. #6 Huntington, @John Day HS, 8 a.m. (PT)

Girl’s Basketball

• HDL League Tournament: #4 Adrian vs. #1 Crane, @John Day HS, 6 p.m. (PT)

• HDL Consolation Game: #6 Four Rivers vs. #5 Huntington, @John Day HS, 8 a.m. (PT)

• IHSAA 3A State Tournament: #3 Weiser vs. #8 Filer, @Kuna HS, noon

• IHSAA 3A State Tournament: #6 Fruitland vs. #7 Kellogg, @Kuna HS, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

• OSAA 3A Special District 1 Tournament, TBD

Feb. 19

Boy’s Basketball

• SRV District Tournament: Weiser @ McCall-Donnelly, 7 p.m.

• SRV District Tournament: Fruitland @ Homedale, 7 p.m.

• HDL League Championship, TBD

Girl’s Basketball

• HDL League Championship, TBD

• IHSAA Consolation Championship

• IHSAA Third-and-Fourth-Place game

• IHSAA State Championship

Wrestling

• OSAA 3A Special District 1 Tournament, @Nyssa HS, TBD

• OSAA 1A/2A Special District 4 Tournament, @Adrian HS, TBD

• WIC District Tournament, @Marsing HS, 11 a.m.

• SRV District Tournament, @McCall HS, 9 a.m.

Tags

Load comments