Jan. 25

Men’s Basketball

• Weiser @ McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

• Four Rivers vs. Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Jordan Valley, 7:30 p.m.

• Nyssa @ Burns, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• New Plymouth @ Cole Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser @ Fruitland, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette @ Parma, 7:30 p.m.

• Four Rivers vs. Huntington, 6 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Jordan Valley, 6 p.m.

• Nyssa @ Burns, 6 p.m.

Jan. 26

Women’s Basketball

• Weiser vs. Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

• Vale vs. Ontario, 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

• Payette @ Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Payette @ Parma Dual, 5:30 p.m.

• Weiser @ McCall-Donnelly Dual, 5:30 p.m.

• Nyssa/La Grande/Mac-Hi Dual, @La Grande HS, 5 p.m. (PT)

• Fruitland @ Homedale Dual, 5 p.m.

