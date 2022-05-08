Purchase Access

May 9

Baseball

Vale @ Ontario, 4 p.m.

SRV Semifinals: No. 1 Weiser vs. TBD, 6 p.m.

SRV Semifinals: No. 2 Fruitland vs. TBD, 6 p.m.

Softball

Ontario @ Vale, 5 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

SRV Semifinals: No. 2 Weiser vs. TBD, 5 p.m.

WIC Semifinals: No. 1 New Plymouth vs. TBD, 5 p.m.

Golf

SRV District Championships (18), @Timberstone, TBD

Tennis

Fruitland @ Sun Valley, TBD

Fruitland vs. Gooding, @Sun Valley, TBD

Nyssa vs. McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

May 10

Baseball

Nyssa vs. Burns, 5 p.m.

WIC Consolation Semifinals: TBD

SRV Consolation Semifinals: TBD

Softball

Nyssa vs. Burns, 5 p.m.

WIC Consolation Semifinals: TBD

SRV Consolation Semifinals: TBD



