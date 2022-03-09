Purchase Access

March 9

Golf

• Homedale Icebreaker, 11 a.m.

Baseball

• Fruitland @ Vallivue, 5 p.m.

March 10

Baseball

• Weiser vs. Melba, 5 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Payette, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

• New Plymouth @ Payette, 4:30 p.m.

• Fruitland @ Vallivue, 5 p.m.

March 11

Softball

• Fruitland vs. Melba, 5 p.m.

• Payette vs. Filer, 4 p.m.

Baseball

• New Plymouth vs. Grangeville, 5 p.m.

• Payette vs. Filer, 3 p.m.

Tennis

• Fruitland vs. Borah, 4 p.m.

