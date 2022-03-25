Purchase Access

March 25

Baseball

Fruitland vs. Century, 10:30 a.m.

Fruitland vs. Moscow, 1 p.m.

Les Schwab

Nyssa vs. Valley Catholic, 2 p.m.

Ontario vs. Grant Union/Prairie City, noon

Softball

WTP Spring Break Tournament:

Fruitland vs. Caldwell, 9 a.m.

Weiser vs. Nampa, 9 a.m.

Fruitland vs. Nampa, 1 p.m.

Weiser vs. Gooding, 1 p.m.

Payette vs. Jerome, 3 p.m.

Payette vs. Madison, 5 p.m.

Ontario vs. Sugar-Salem, 11 a.m.

Ontario vs. Wood River, 1 p.m.

March 26

Baseball

Fruitland vs. Caldwell, 10 a.m.

Les Schwab Tournament:

Ontario vs. Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 1 p.m. (PT)

Softball

WTP Spring Break Tournament

Weiser vs. Sugar-Salem, 9 a.m.

Weiser vs. Madison, 11 a.m.

Payette vs. Moscow, 11 a.m.

Fruitland vs. Wood River, 11 a.m.

Payette vs. Emmett, 1 p.m.

Fruitland vs. Columbia, 3 p.m.

Ontario vs. Jerome, 3 p.m.

Ontario vs. Vallivue, 5 p.m.

March 28

Baseball

Adrian @ Nyssa (JV), 5 p.m.

Softball

Adrian @ Nyssa (JV), 5 p.m.

Golf

Fruitland SRV, @Scotch Pines, 3 p.m.

March 29

Baseball

Fruitland @ Parma, 5 p.m.

Payette vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.

Weiser vs. McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Vale @ New Plymouth, 5 p.m.

Nyssa @ Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Softball

Fruitland @ Parma, 4 p.m.

Payette vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.

Weiser vs. McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

New Plymouth vs. Melba, 5 p.m.

Nyssa @ Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Vale @ Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Payette @ Nyssa, 4 p.m.

Ontario vs. Homedale, 4 p.m.

Golf

Nyssa @ Vale, 3 p.m.



