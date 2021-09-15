Today, September 17

Football

Payette @ Wendell, 7 p.m.

Weiser @ Baker City, 7 p.m. (PT)

Ontario @ Nyssa, 7 p.m.

Vale @ La Grande, 7 p.m.

Adrian @ Wallowa, 7 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Ontario @ South Medford, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

East/West Classic, TBA

Bonneville Tournament, TBA

Cross Country

Wallowa County Invitational, TBA

Saturday, September 18

Women's Soccer

Fruitland @ La Grande, 1:30 p.m.

Payette vs. Four Rivers, 5:30 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Fruitland vs. La Grande, 1:30 p.m.

Payette vs. Four Rivers, 4 p.m.

Ontario @ Phoenix, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Bonneville Classic, TBD

Parma Tournament, TBD

East/West Classic, TBD

Sisters Tournament, TBD

Nyssa @ McCall, 4:30 p.m.

Adrian vs. Crane @ Powder Valley High School, 3:30 p.m.

