Feb. 14

Boy’s Basketball

• WIC District Tournament: No. 5 New Plymouth vs. No. 4 Cole Valley, @Melba, 7:45 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Dayville/Monument, @Burnt River HS, 7:30 p.m. (PT)

Girl’s Basketball

• Adrian vs. Dayville/Monument, @Burnt River HS, 6 p.m. (PT)

Feb. 15

Boy’s Basketball

• SRV District Tournament, TBD

• Four Rivers @ Long Creek/Ukiah, 4 p.m. (PT)

Girl’s Basketball

• Eastern Oregon League Playoffs, TBD

