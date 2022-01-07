Purchase Access

Jan. 7

Men’s Basketball

• Weiser @ Ontario, 7 p.m.

• Vale @ Irrigon, 7:30 p.m. (PT)

• Nyssa @ Riverside, 7:30 p.m. (PT)

• Four Rivers vs. Prairie City, 7:30 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Long Creek/Ukiah, 7 p.m.

• Payette vs. McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Vision Charter, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Vale @ Irrigon, 6 p.m. (PT)

• Nyssa @ Riverside, 6 p.m. (PT)

• Four Rivers vs. Prairie City, 6 p.m.

Jan. 8

Women’s Basketball

• New Plymouth vs. Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette vs. Parma, 3 p.m.

• Fruitland @ Weiser, 3 p.m.

• Ontario vs. McLoughlin, 3 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario vs. McLoughlin, 5:30 p.m. (MT)

