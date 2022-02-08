Purchase Access

Feb. 8

Women’s Basketball

• SRV District Tournament: Payette @ McCall-Donnelly, 7 p.m.

• SRV District Tournament: Weiser vs. Homedale, 7 p.m.

• WIC District Tournament: New Plymouth vs. Nampa Christian, 7 p.m.

• Four Rivers vs. Crane, 6 p.m.

• Nyssa @ Vale, 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers vs. Crane, 7:30 p.m.

• Nyssa @ Vale, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9

Men’s Basketball

• New Plymouth @ Ambrose, 7: 30 p.m.

• Weiser @ Fruitland, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette @ Parma, 7:30 p.m.

• Vale @ Baker City, 6 p.m. (PT)

• Ontario vs. La Grande, 5:30 p.m.

