Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Feb. 4

Men's Basketball

New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Fruitland vs. McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

Weiser @ Parma, 7:30 p.m.

Payette vs. Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

Ontario @ La Grande, 7:30 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Umatilla, 7:30 p.m. (PT)

Vale @ Riverside, 7:30 p.m. (PT)

Four Rivers vs. Long Creek/Ukiah, 7:30 p.m.

Adrian vs. Prairie City, 7:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Ontario @ La Grande, 6 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Umatilla, 6 p.m. (PT)

Vale @ Riverside, 6 p.m. (PT)

Adrian vs. Prairie City, 6 p.m.

Feb. 5

Women's Basketball

SRV District Tournament: Fruitland vs. McCall-Donnelly, 7 p.m.

SRV District Tournament: Weiser @ Parma, 7 p.m.

WIC District Tournament: New Plymouth @ Melba, 7 p.m.

Four Rivers @ Jordan Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Vale @ Umatilla, 3 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Riverside, 3 p.m. (PT)

Men's Basketball

Adrian vs. Long Creek/Ukiah, @Ukiah HS, 1 p.m. (PT)

Four Rivers @ Jordan Valley, 3:00 p.m.

Vale @ Umatilla, 4:30 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Riverside, 4:30 p.m. (PT)

Tags

Load comments