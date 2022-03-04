Purchase Access

Mar. 4

Boys Basketball

3A IHSAA Consolation Semifinals: No. 4 Fruitland vs. No. 8 Bonners Ferry, noon

3A OSAA Consolation Semifinals: No. 6 Vale vs. No. 7 Oregon Episcopal, 9:45 a.m. (PT)

Girls Basketball

3A OSAA State Tournament Semifinals: No. 2 Nyssa vs. No. 3 Sutherlin, 6 p.m. (PT)

Boys Basketball

3A IHSAA State Tournament: TBD

3A OSAA State Tournament: TBD

Girls Basketball

3A OSAA State Tournament: TBD

