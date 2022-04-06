Purchase Access

April 6

Baseball

Weiser vs. Parma, 5 p.m.

Fruitland vs. Homedale, 6 p.m.

Softball

Fruitland vs. Homedale, 4 p.m.

Weiser vs. Parma, 4 p.m.

April 7

Baseball

Payette vs. McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ La Grande, 2 p.m. (PT)

Ontario @ La Grande, 4 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Vale, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Plymouth @ Fruitland, 5 p.m.

Payette vs. McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Nyssa @ Vale, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ La Grande, 2 p.m. (PT)

Ontario @ La Grande, 4 p.m. (PT)

Track and Field

New Plymouth Invitational, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Weiser @ Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Ontario @ Nyssa, 4 p.m.

Vale @ Four Rivers, 4 p.m.

April 8

Baseball

Payette @ Vale, 2 p.m.

Softball

Payette @ Vale, 2 p.m.

Golf

Small School Invitational (18), @Pendleton, TBA

Track and Field

La Grande Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prairie City Annual Meet, Noon

Middleton Invitational, Noon



