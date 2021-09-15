Prep Schedule Sep 15, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Today, September 15Cross CountryNyssa Invitational, TBAThursday, September 16Women’s SoccerNyssa vs. Four Rivers, 5 p.m.Weiser vs. McCall, 5:30 p.m.Payette @ Fruitland, 5:30 p.m.Men’s SoccerNyssa vs. Four Rivers, 3 p.m.Weiser @ Payette, 5 p.m.Fruitland @ McCall, 5:30 p.m.VolleyballNyssa @ Vale, 6 p.m.Fruitland @ Parma, TBAPayette @ McCall, 6:30 p.m.Weiser vs. Homedale, 6:30 p.m.New Plymouth vs. Melba, 7:30 p.m.Cross CountryWestern Idaho Conference meet, 4 p.m.Friday, September 17FootballPayette @ Wendell, 7 p.m.Weiser @ Baker City, 7 p.m. (PT)Ontario @ Nyssa, 7 p.m.Vale @ La Grande, 7 p.m.Adrian @ Wallowa, 7 p.m.Men’s SoccerOntario @ South Medford, 4 p.m.VolleyballEast/West Classic, TBABonneville Tournament, TBACross CountryWallowa County Invitational, TBA Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nyssa Invitational Cross Country Tba Football Sport Volleyball Wallowa County Bonneville Tournament Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
