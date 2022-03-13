Purchase Access

March 14

Baseball

Vale vs. Parma, 5 p.m.

Weiser @ Emmett, 5 p.m.

Softball

Vale vs. Parma, 5 p.m.

Weiser @ Emmett, 5 p.m.

March 15

Baseball

Vale @ New Plymouth, 5 p.m.

Payette @ Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Weiser vs. Cole Valley, 5 p.m.

Fruitland vs. Nampa Christian, 6 p.m.

Softball

Payette @ Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Weiser vs. Ontario, 4 p.m.

Fruitland vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Fruitland/Weiser/McCall-Donnelly Tri-Meet, @Weiser HS, 4 p.m.

