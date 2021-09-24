Friday, September 24

Football

• Payette @ Parma, 7 p.m.

• Fruitland @ Weiser, 7 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Vale, 7 p.m.

• Ontario vs. Burns, 7 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Imbler, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

• Nyssa vs. Irrigon, 3 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

• Nyssa vs. Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

• Triple Threat Showcase, TBD

• Adrian vs, Harper Charter, 4 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Huntington, 4 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Volleyball

• Triple Threat Showcase

• Nyssa vs. McCall, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

• Payette @ Baker City, 1 p.m.

• Ontario @ McLoughlin, Noon

• Nyssa vs. Riverside, 2 p.m.

• Four Rivers vs. Irrigon, 11 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

• Payette @ Baker City, 1 p.m.

• Ontario vs. McLoughlin, 1:30 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Riverside, Noon

• Four Rivers vs. Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Cross Country

• Bob Firman Invitational @ Eagle Island, 8:45 a.m.

