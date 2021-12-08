Purchase Access

Dec. 8

Men’s Basketball

• Nyssa @ La Grande, 6:30 p.m. (PT)

Dec. 9Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers vs. Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Joseph, @ Powder Valley HS, 8:30 p.m. (PT)

• Weiser @ Melba, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette @ New Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers vs. Elgin, 6 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Joseph, @ Powder Valley HS, 7 p.m. (PT)

• Payette vs. McCall, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Nampa Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10Men’s Basketball

• Ontario @ Emmett, 7 p.m.

• Vale @ Weiser, 7 p.m.

• Nyssa @ McCall, 7:30 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Enterprise, @ Powder Valley HS, 1:30 p.m. (PT)

• Four Rivers vs. Griswold, @ Arlington HS, 4:30 p.m. (PT)

• Fruitland @ Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Weiser @ Vale, 6 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Enterprise, @ Powder Valley HS, Noon (PT)

• Four Rivers vs. Griswold, @ Arlington HS, 3 p.m. (PT)

• New Plymouth @ Melba, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Calhoun Classic, @ Nyssa HS, 3 p.m.

