Wednesday, October 6

Men's Soccer

Ontario @ La Grande, 5 p.m. (PT)

Thursday, October 7

Volleyball

Vale @ Nyssa, 6 p.m. (MT)

New Plymouth vs. Marsing, 6 p.m.

Payette vs. Homedale, 6:30 p.m.

Fruitland @ Weiser, 6: 30 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Four Rivers @ Nyssa, 5 p.m. (MT)

Weiser @ Fruitland, 5:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Four Rivers @ Nyssa, 3 p.m. (MT)

Payette @ Weiser, 5:30 p.m.

Fruitland @ McCall, 5:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Crosby Invitational, TBD

Charger Classic, 4 p.m.

Rusty Fender, 4 p.m.

Load comments