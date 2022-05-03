Purchase Access

May 3

Baseball

New Plymouth @ Melba, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Vale vs. Burns, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Plymouth @ Melba, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Vale vs. Burns, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Nyssa vs. La Grande, 4 p.m.

Payette vs. Homedale, 4 p.m.

May 4

Baseball

Vale @ Payette, 5 p.m.

Softball

Fruitland vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.

Weiser vs. Parma, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Fruitland vs. Ridgevue, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Probst Walker Invitational, @Emmett HS, 2 p.m.

Boys Golf

3A/2A/1A-Special District 3 Championships, @Pendleton, TBA

Girls Golf

4A/3A/2A/1A-Special District 4 Championships, @Pendleton, TBA



