April 15

Baseball

New Plymouth vs. Melba, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ Baker City/Powder Valley, 2 p.m. (PT)

Ontario @ Baker City/Powder Valley, 4 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 3 p.m.

Weiser @ Mountain Home, 3 p.m.

Weiser @ Mountain Home, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Plymouth @ Grangeville, 2 p.m.

New Plymouth @ Grangeville, 4 p.m.

Payette vs. South Fremont, 5 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 12:30 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 2:30 p.m.

Vale vs. Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph, 1 p.m.

Vale vs. Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph, 3 p.m.

Ontario @ Baker City/Powder Valley, 2 p.m. (PT)

Ontario @ Baker City/Powder Valley, 4 p.m. (PT)

Golf

Grant Union Invitational (18), Noon

Track and Field

Lynn Behrman Invite, @Parma HS, TBD

Burns Lions Arlie Oster Invite, 11 a.m.

Tennis

Vale vs. Baker City, 11 a.m.

April 16

Baseball

Nyssa @ Payette, 11 a.m.

Softball

Nyssa @ Payette, 11 a.m.

New Plymouth @ Orofino, Noon

New Plymouth @ Orofino, 2 p.m.

Fruitland vs. South Fremont, 10 a.m.

Fruitland vs. South Fremont, Noon

April 18

Baseball

Vale @ New Plymouth, 5 p.m.

Payette @ Homedale, 5 p.m.

Weiser @ McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Fruitland vs. Parma, 6 p.m.

Softball

Vale @ Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Fruitland vs. Parma, 5 p.m.

Weiser @ McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Payette @ Homedale, 5 p.m.

Golf

Baker Girl’s Invitational, @Quail Ridge, TBD



