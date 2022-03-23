Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

March 23

Baseball

Les Schwab Tournament:

Nyssa vs. Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 2 p.m. (PT)

Ontario vs. Burns, 1 p.m.

Softball

Grant Union Invitational:

Vale vs. Lost River, 11 a.m.

March 24

Baseball

Les Schwab Tournament:

Nyssa vs. Grant Union/Prairie City

March 25

Baseball

Les Schwab

Nyssa vs. Valley Catholic, 2 p.m.

Ontario vs. Grant Union/Prairie City, noon

Softball

WTP Spring Break Tournament:

Fruitland vs. Caldwell, 9 a.m.

Weiser vs. Nampa, 9 a.m.

Fruitland vs. Nampa, 1 p.m.

Weiser vs. Gooding, 1 p.m.

Payette vs. Jerome, 3 p.m.

Payette vs. Madison, 5 p.m.

Vallivue Tournament:

Ontario vs. Sugar-Salem, 11 a.m.

Ontario vs. Wood River, 1 p.m.



Tags

Load comments