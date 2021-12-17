Purchase Access

Dec. 17

Women’s Basketball

• Nyssa Christmas Tournament, TBD

• Vale @ Fruitland, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

• Ontario @ Klamath, 6 p.m. (PT)

• Four Rivers @ Pine Eagle, 5 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Basketball

• New Plymouth vs. Nampa Christian, 7:30 p.m.

• Ontario @ Klamath Union, 7:30 p.m. (PT)

• Four Rivers vs. Pine Eagle, 5 p.m. (PT)

Wrestling

• Reno Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.

• Border Brawl, 1:30 p.m.

• Dobbs Tournament, @Twin Falls, TBA

• John Rysdam Invite, 3 p.m.

• Nyssa/Lapine/Harrisburg Dual, 5 p.m. (PT)

Dec. 18

Wrestling

• Charlie Anthony Memorial Tournament, @Ontario HS, TBA

• Dobbs Tournament, @Twin Falls, TBA

• Juston Wolfe Invitational, @Glenns Ferry, 10 a.m.

• John Rysdam Invite, @Elgin HS, 3 p.m.

• Adrian Irwin, @Caldera HS, TBA

Men’s Basketball

• Fruitland vs. Ridgevue, 7:30 p.m.

• Ontario @ Mazama, 12:30 p.m. (PT)

Women’s Basketball

• Nyssa Christmas Tournament, TBA

• Vale vs. Homedale, 3 p.m.

• New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley, 7:30 p.m.

• Ontario @ Mazama, 11 a.m.

• Four Rivers vs. Pine Eagle, 1 p.m.

