Dec. 14

Women’s Basketball

• Fruitland vs. Parma, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser vs. McCall, 7:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Tri-Valley, 7:30 p.m

Men’s Basketball

• New Plymouth @ Marsing, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette @ Vale, 7:30 p.m.

• Fruitland @ La Grande, 6 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Parma, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Nyssa/Vale/Weiser, @Weiser HS, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 15

Wrestling

Fruitland @ Minico, 5 p.m.

WIC Duals, 6 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Fruitland @ Baker City, 5 p.m.

