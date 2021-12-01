Purchase Access

Prep Schedule

Dec. 1

Men’s Basketball

• Weiser vs. Melba, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2

Women’s Basketball

• Ontario @ Payette, 7:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth vs. Marsing, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Vale, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

• Nyssa @ Westside Christian, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette @ Marsing, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3

Women’s Basketball

• Nyssa @ Liberty Charter, 7:30 p.m.

• Fruitland @ South Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Buck’s Bag, @ Capital HS, 3 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

• Westside Winter Jam

• Ontario vs. Banks, @ Baker City HS, 7:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth vs. Vale, 7:30 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. South Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

