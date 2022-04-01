Purchase Access

April 1

Baseball

Nyssa vs. McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Ontario vs. Burns, 4 p.m.

New Plymouth vs. Vision Charter, 5 p.m.

Softball

Ontario @ Weiser, 5 p.m.

Adrian @ Nyssa, 1 p.m.

Nyssa vs. McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

New Plymouth vs. Vision Charter, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Carnival of Speed, @Mac-Hi, 11 p.m. (PT)

Parma Ice Breaker, TBD

Tennis

Fruitland @ Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Nyssa @ La Grande, 4 p.m. (PT)

Payette @ Four Rivers, 4 p.m.

April 2

Baseball

Vale vs. Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 1 p.m.

Vale vs. Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 3 p.m.

Payette vs. Cole Valley Christian, noon

Ontario vs. Madras, @Burns HS, 11 a.m. (PT)

Softball

Kimberly Tournament: Weiser vs. TBD



