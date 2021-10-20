Oct. 20

Men’s Soccer

• Ontario vs. Baker City, 4 p.m. (MT)

Volleyball

• Nyssa vs. Grant Union, 5 p.m. (MT)

Cross Country

• WIC District Meet, @ Eagle Island State Park, 3:45 p.m.

• Pioneer Run, @ McLoughlin High School, TBD

Oct. 21

Cross Country

• Grant Union Gold Rush, John Day, OR, TBA

Oct. 22

Football

• Adrian @ Union, 7 p.m.

• Payette vs. McCall, 7 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Homedale, 7 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Parma, 7 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Marsing, 7 p.m.

• Ontario @ La Grande, 7 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Vale, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

vOntario @ La Grande, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

• Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 3 p.m. (MT)

• Four Rivers vs. Stanfield/Echo, 5 p.m. (MT)

Men’s Soccer

• Four Rivers vs. Lakeview, cancelled

• Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 1 p.m. (MT)

