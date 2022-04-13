Purchase Access

April 13

Baseball

Weiser vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.

Fruitland @ Payette, 5:30 p.m.

Vale @ Burns, 4:30 p.m. (PT)

Softball

Weiser vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.

Fruitland @ Payette, 5:30 p.m.

Vale @ Burns, 3 p.m. (PT)

Golf

Burns Invitational (18), TBA

Tennis

Nyssa vs. Baker City, 4 p.m.

April 14

Baseball

Weiser @ Mountain Home, 3 p.m.

Weiser @ Mountain Home, 5 p.m.

New Plymouth @ Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Softball

Weiser @ Cole Valley, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Vale @ Nyssa, 4 p.m.

Payette vs. Homedale, 4 p.m.

April 15

Baseball

New Plymouth vs. Melba, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ Baker City/Powder Valley, 2 p.m. (PT)

Ontario @ Baker City/Powder Valley, 4 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 3 p.m.

Softball

New Plymouth @ Grangeville, 2 p.m.

New Plymouth @ Grangeville, 4 p.m.

Payette vs. South Fremont, 5 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 12:30 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 2:30 p.m.

Vale vs. Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph, 1 p.m.

Vale vs. Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph, 3 p.m.

Ontario @ Baker City/Powder Valley, 2 p.m. (PT)

Ontario @ Baker City/Powder Valley, 4 p.m. (PT)

Golf

Grant Union Invitational (18), Noon

Track and Field

Lynn Behrman Invite, @Parma HS, TBD

Burns Lions Arlie Oster Invite, 11 a.m.

Tennis

Vale vs. Baker City, 11 a.m.



