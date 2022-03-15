Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

March 15

Baseball

• Vale @ New Plymouth, 5 p.m.

• Payette @ Nyssa, 5 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Cole Valley, 5 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Nampa Christian, 6 p.m.

Softball

• Payette @ Nyssa, 5 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Ontario, 4 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

• Fruitland/Weiser/McCall-Donnelly Tri-Meet, @Weiser HS, 4 p.m.

Tennis

• Payette @ Vale, 4 p.m.

Golf

• Nampa Invitational, 10 a.m.

March 16

Baseball

• New Plymouth vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.

Softball

• Nyssa vs. Melba, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

• New Plymouth Spring Opener, 1 p.m.

Tags

Load comments